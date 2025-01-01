Menu
Account
Sign In
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

2021 Subaru Outback

81,234 KM

Details Description

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12472207

2021 Subaru Outback

2.5I LIMITED

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 12472207
  2. 12472207
  3. 12472207
Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,234KM
VIN 4S4BTDNC0M3221673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25O6570A
  • Mileage 81,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid XSE Premium Auto for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid XSE Premium Auto 12,664 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2015 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 327,638 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Jeep Wrangler 9,469 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2021 Subaru Outback