$30,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport CVT // LOW KM!
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport CVT // LOW KM!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,517KM
VIN JF2GTAGC0M8339412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3145
- Mileage 21,517 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2015 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance, 1 Owner No Accident 77,819 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr 175,904 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN AUTO CE 147,818 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek