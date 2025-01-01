Menu
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

21,517 KM

Details Description

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport CVT // LOW KM!

12490329

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport CVT // LOW KM!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,517KM
VIN JF2GTAGC0M8339412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3145
  • Mileage 21,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek