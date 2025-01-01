Menu
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

113,709 KM

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT

13137094

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,709KM
VIN JF2GTAPC6MH262531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cool Grey Khaki
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26C4450A
  • Mileage 113,709 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek