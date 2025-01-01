$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT // Major Maintenance Completed!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,107KM
VIN JF2GTAPCXM8652435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3310
- Mileage 98,107 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Security
Anti-Theft
Safety
Power Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
