Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

98,107 KM

Details

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT // Major Maintenance Completed!

13186598

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring CVT // Major Maintenance Completed!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,107KM
VIN JF2GTAPCXM8652435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3310
  • Mileage 98,107 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Power Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

