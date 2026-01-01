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2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT combines sporty styling, everyday practicality, and Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for confident driving in all Canadian conditions. Its efficient CVT automatic transmission and elevated ground clearance make it equally comfortable navigating city streets or weekend adventures off the beaten path. The Sport trim adds bold exterior accents, upgraded interior finishes, and modern technology features that enhance both comfort and convenience. Inside, youll find a spacious cabin with versatile cargo space, making it an excellent choice for commuting, road trips, or active lifestyles. Advanced Subaru safety and driver assistance features provide added confidence and peace of mind behind the wheel. Book your test drive with Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today and experience this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT for yourself. Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969 Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

106,590 KM

Details Description

$24,605

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport - Ready for Adventure

Watch This Vehicle
14082717

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Sport - Ready for Adventure

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 14082717
  2. 14082717
Contact Seller

$24,605

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,590KM
VIN JF2GTAGC2M8309991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cool Grey Khaki
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,590 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT combines sporty styling, everyday practicality, and Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for confident driving in all Canadian conditions. Its efficient CVT automatic transmission and elevated ground clearance make it equally comfortable navigating city streets or weekend adventures off the beaten path.

The Sport trim adds bold exterior accents, upgraded interior finishes, and modern technology features that enhance both comfort and convenience. Inside, youll find a spacious cabin with versatile cargo space, making it an excellent choice for commuting, road trips, or active lifestyles. Advanced Subaru safety and driver assistance features provide added confidence and peace of mind behind the wheel.

Book your test drive with Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today and experience this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT for yourself.

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

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604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
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$24,605

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek