$24,605+ taxes & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport - Ready for Adventure
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Sport - Ready for Adventure
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$24,605
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cool Grey Khaki
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,590 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT
The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT combines sporty styling, everyday practicality, and Subarus legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for confident driving in all Canadian conditions. Its efficient CVT automatic transmission and elevated ground clearance make it equally comfortable navigating city streets or weekend adventures off the beaten path.
The Sport trim adds bold exterior accents, upgraded interior finishes, and modern technology features that enhance both comfort and convenience. Inside, youll find a spacious cabin with versatile cargo space, making it an excellent choice for commuting, road trips, or active lifestyles. Advanced Subaru safety and driver assistance features provide added confidence and peace of mind behind the wheel.
Book your test drive with Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today and experience this 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport CVT for yourself.
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
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604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
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604-986-9889