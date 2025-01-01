Menu
Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore - Signature Grade -Carproof History Report -Detailed Cosmetic Reconditioning -Comprehensive Mechanical & Safety Inspection -14 Day Owner Exchange Program -Lien Free Guarantee - Financing options through all major lenders. Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore sells & services new & used Lexus vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price does not include $595 documentation fee, $450 placement fee and taxes. DL#23190

2021 Toyota Sienna

134,412 KM

Details Description

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota Sienna

Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass

12690822

2021 Toyota Sienna

Sienna XSE AWD 7-Pass

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-221-1850

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,412KM
VIN 5TDGSKFC8MS040089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Lexus Northshore

845 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$46,990

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-221-1850

2021 Toyota Sienna