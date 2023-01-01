Menu
2021 Toyota Venza

36,411 KM

Details Description

$49,990

2021 Toyota Venza

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

2021 Toyota Venza

XLE - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

36,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9742471
  • Stock #: U222392A
  • VIN: JTEAAAAH9MJ078185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blueprint Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige Perforated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident Toyota Xenza XLE AWD in Blueprint Blue Metallic on Beige Leather. The XLE offers navigation, back-up camera, power liftgate, 9 speaker audio, heated seats and heated steering wheel, 19' alloys and so much more.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

