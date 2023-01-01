$49,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Venza
XLE - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
36,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9742471
- Stock #: U222392A
- VIN: JTEAAAAH9MJ078185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blueprint Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident Toyota Xenza XLE AWD in Blueprint Blue Metallic on Beige Leather. The XLE offers navigation, back-up camera, power liftgate, 9 speaker audio, heated seats and heated steering wheel, 19' alloys and so much more.
