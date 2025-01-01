$36,895+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40
T5 AWD Inscription - Ex-Lease/CPO/Red interior
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$36,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V1340424A
- Mileage 48,905 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC40 Inscription T5 AWD
Premium Scandinavian Design: Crystal White exterior paired with Oxide Red leather creates a striking and upscale contrast that defines Volvos modern luxury aesthetic.
Technology and Safety: Features IntelliSafe Assist, 360° camera, and Park Assist Pilot, ensuring superior visibility and confidence on every drive.
Comfort and Climate: Heated steering wheel, rear seats, and washer nozzles deliver warmth and convenience for Vancouvers variable climate.
Entertainment and Connectivity: Harman Kardon Premium Sound and wireless phone charging keep every journey connected and enjoyable.
Practical Luxury: 20 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut wheels, Protection Package, and advanced air-cleaning system enhance both function and refinement.
Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty, Free Carfax, and Preferred Lending Rates book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
604-986-9889
+ taxes & licensing>
