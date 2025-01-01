Menu
2021 Volvo XC40 Inscription T5 AWD Premium Scandinavian Design: Crystal White exterior paired with Oxide Red leather creates a striking and upscale contrast that defines Volvos modern luxury aesthetic. Technology and Safety: Features IntelliSafe Assist, 360° camera, and Park Assist Pilot, ensuring superior visibility and confidence on every drive. Comfort and Climate: Heated steering wheel, rear seats, and washer nozzles deliver warmth and convenience for Vancouvers variable climate. Entertainment and Connectivity: Harman Kardon Premium Sound and wireless phone charging keep every journey connected and enjoyable. Practical Luxury: 20 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut wheels, Protection Package, and advanced air-cleaning system enhance both function and refinement. Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty, Free Carfax, and Preferred Lending Rates book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional.

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

Used
48,905KM
VIN YV4162UL3M2518887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V1340424A
  • Mileage 48,905 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC40 Inscription T5 AWD

Premium Scandinavian Design: Crystal White exterior paired with Oxide Red leather creates a striking and upscale contrast that defines Volvos modern luxury aesthetic.

Technology and Safety: Features IntelliSafe Assist, 360° camera, and Park Assist Pilot, ensuring superior visibility and confidence on every drive.

Comfort and Climate: Heated steering wheel, rear seats, and washer nozzles deliver warmth and convenience for Vancouvers variable climate.

Entertainment and Connectivity: Harman Kardon Premium Sound and wireless phone charging keep every journey connected and enjoyable.

Practical Luxury: 20 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut wheels, Protection Package, and advanced air-cleaning system enhance both function and refinement.

Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty, Free Carfax, and Preferred Lending Rates book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today.

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

