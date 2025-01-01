Menu
2021 Volvo XC40 Momentum T5 AWD Confident Design: Finished in Solid Black Stone with Charcoal leather interior, this XC40 exudes timeless Scandinavian sophistication. Premium Comfort: Dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel and rear seats, plus a panoramic sunroof make every drive inviting year-round. Smart Convenience: Hands-free power tailgate, keyless entry, foldable load floor with cargo divider, and grocery bag holder simplify daily use. Technology & Safety: Sensus Navigation, HomeLink®, front and rear park assist, and power passenger seat enhance comfort and awareness. Style & Value: 19 5-Double Spoke Diamond Cut wheels and Protection Package complete a refined, practical SUV. Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty and Preferred Lending Rates book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2021 Volvo XC40

51,707 KM

Details Description

$33,895

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40

T5 AWD Momentum - CPO/Ex-Lease/No Accident

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

Used
51,707KM
VIN YV4162UK7M2601410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8483
  • Mileage 51,707 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC40 Momentum T5 AWD

Confident Design: Finished in Solid Black Stone with Charcoal leather interior, this XC40 exudes timeless Scandinavian sophistication.

Premium Comfort: Dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel and rear seats, plus a panoramic sunroof make every drive inviting year-round.

Smart Convenience: Hands-free power tailgate, keyless entry, foldable load floor with cargo divider, and grocery bag holder simplify daily use.

Technology & Safety: Sensus Navigation, HomeLink®, front and rear park assist, and power passenger seat enhance comfort and awareness.

Style & Value: 19 5-Double Spoke Diamond Cut wheels and Protection Package complete a refined, practical SUV.

Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty and Preferred Lending Rates book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today.

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-XXXX

604-986-9889

1-888-417-0169
2021 Volvo XC40