2021 Volvo XC40
T5 AWD Momentum - CPO/Ex-Lease/No Accident
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$33,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U8483
- Mileage 51,707 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC40 Momentum T5 AWD
Confident Design: Finished in Solid Black Stone with Charcoal leather interior, this XC40 exudes timeless Scandinavian sophistication.
Premium Comfort: Dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel and rear seats, plus a panoramic sunroof make every drive inviting year-round.
Smart Convenience: Hands-free power tailgate, keyless entry, foldable load floor with cargo divider, and grocery bag holder simplify daily use.
Technology & Safety: Sensus Navigation, HomeLink®, front and rear park assist, and power passenger seat enhance comfort and awareness.
Style & Value: 19 5-Double Spoke Diamond Cut wheels and Protection Package complete a refined, practical SUV.
Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty and Preferred Lending Rates book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
604-986-XXXX(click to show)
604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
604-986-9889