Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 XC40 R-Design T5 AWD Sporty performance with its turbocharged engine, sharp steering, and signature R-Design styling finished in Glacier Silver. Premium Charcoal Nubuck Textile/Perforated Nappa interior adds a modern, athletic feel, complemented by practical touches like a rear cargo power outlet and wireless phone charging. Climate Package delivers heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and heated washer nozzles perfect for year-round comfort on the West Coast. Advanced features include IntelliSafe Assist, 360° camera, headlight cleaning, and full driver-assistance capability for confidence in any situation. Bold 20 5-Double Spoke Matt Black Diamond Cut wheels, Protection Package, and front/rear mud flaps complete the look with added functionality. Book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today! Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2021 Volvo XC40

43,985 KM

Details Description

$36,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volvo XC40

AWD R-Design - Local/Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
13184324

2021 Volvo XC40

AWD R-Design - Local/Low KM

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 13184324
  2. 13184324
Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$36,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,985KM
VIN YV4162UM0M2525496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V1454592A
  • Mileage 43,985 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 XC40 R-Design T5 AWD

Sporty performance with its turbocharged engine, sharp steering, and signature R-Design styling finished in Glacier Silver.

Premium Charcoal Nubuck Textile/Perforated Nappa interior adds a modern, athletic feel, complemented by practical touches like a rear cargo power outlet and wireless phone charging.

Climate Package delivers heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and heated washer nozzles perfect for year-round comfort on the West Coast.

Advanced features include IntelliSafe Assist, 360° camera, headlight cleaning, and full driver-assistance capability for confidence in any situation.

Bold 20 5-Double Spoke Matt Black Diamond Cut wheels, Protection Package, and front/rear mud flaps complete the look with added functionality.

Book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today!

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2021 Volvo XC40 AWD R-Design - Local/Low KM for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volvo XC40 AWD R-Design - Local/Low KM 43,985 KM $36,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5dr HB DSG Autobahn - Local/Ultra low KM for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2017 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5dr HB DSG Autobahn - Local/Ultra low KM 51,719 KM $25,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV Inscription Expression - Local/Ex-Lease for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV Inscription Expression - Local/Ex-Lease 83,218 KM $44,695 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2021 Volvo XC40