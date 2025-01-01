$36,895+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC40
AWD R-Design - Local/Low KM
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$36,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V1454592A
- Mileage 43,985 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 XC40 R-Design T5 AWD
Sporty performance with its turbocharged engine, sharp steering, and signature R-Design styling finished in Glacier Silver.
Premium Charcoal Nubuck Textile/Perforated Nappa interior adds a modern, athletic feel, complemented by practical touches like a rear cargo power outlet and wireless phone charging.
Climate Package delivers heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and heated washer nozzles perfect for year-round comfort on the West Coast.
Advanced features include IntelliSafe Assist, 360° camera, headlight cleaning, and full driver-assistance capability for confidence in any situation.
Bold 20 5-Double Spoke Matt Black Diamond Cut wheels, Protection Package, and front/rear mud flaps complete the look with added functionality.
Book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today!
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
604-986-9889
604-986-9889