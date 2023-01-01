$68,990+ tax & licensing
$68,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-986-9889
2021 Volvo XC40
2021 Volvo XC40
Recharge Pure Electric P8 - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW MILEAGE
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$68,990
+ taxes & licensing
9,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9538912
- Stock #: U8227
- VIN: YV4ED3UR6M2546619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather Nubuck
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, no accident XC40 Recharge in Onyx Black on Charcoal Leather Nubuck. Equipped with every option available: Climate and Advanced Packages, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, 20' 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys and much more. Bumper to bumper warranty until January 2028 or 160,000kms and financing from 1.99%.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3