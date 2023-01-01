Menu
2021 Volvo XC40

9,277 KM

Details

$68,990

+ tax & licensing
$68,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2021 Volvo XC40

2021 Volvo XC40

Recharge Pure Electric P8 - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW MILEAGE

2021 Volvo XC40

Recharge Pure Electric P8 - LOCAL - NO ACCIDENTS - LOW MILEAGE

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 9538912
  2. 9538912
$68,990

+ taxes & licensing

9,277KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9538912
  Stock #: U8227
  VIN: YV4ED3UR6M2546619

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  Interior Colour Charcoal Leather Nubuck
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 9,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, no accident XC40 Recharge in Onyx Black on Charcoal Leather Nubuck. Equipped with every option available: Climate and Advanced Packages, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, 20' 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys and much more. Bumper to bumper warranty until January 2028 or 160,000kms and financing from 1.99%.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

1-888-417-0169
