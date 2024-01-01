$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription - LOCAL/NO PST
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U8413A
- Mileage 63,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.
Step into pure luxury and versatility with this pre-owned XC60 Recharge, crafted to elevate every drive. Powered by a 400-horsepower plug-in hybrid, it’s built to perform while keeping fuel efficiency in mind. With the Climate Package, you’ll be winter-ready with heated seats, steering wheel, and windshield wipers. The Advanced Package ensures ease and safety, offering a 360-degree camera, head-up display, adaptive cruise control, and Pilot Assist for semi-autonomous support. Indulge in the Bowers & Wilkins audio system and feel the difference.
Available as Certified by Volvo:
1 Year/Unlimited KM Comprehensive Warranty
Volvo Certified Comprehensive Inspection covering over 170 points
Volvo For Life - Roadside Assistance 24/7/365 protection
1-year Volvo On Call
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
