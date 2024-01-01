Menu
Account
Sign In
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates. Step into pure luxury and versatility with this pre-owned XC60 Recharge, crafted to elevate every drive. Powered by a 400-horsepower plug-in hybrid, it’s built to perform while keeping fuel efficiency in mind. With the Climate Package, you’ll be winter-ready with heated seats, steering wheel, and windshield wipers. The Advanced Package ensures ease and safety, offering a 360-degree camera, head-up display, adaptive cruise control, and Pilot Assist for semi-autonomous support. Indulge in the Bowers & Wilkins audio system and feel the difference. Available as Certified by Volvo: 1 Year/Unlimited KM Comprehensive Warranty Volvo Certified Comprehensive Inspection covering over 170 points Volvo For Life - Roadside Assistance 24/7/365 protection 1-year Volvo On Call

2021 Volvo XC60

63,201 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription - LOCAL/NO PST

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription - LOCAL/NO PST

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,201KM
VIN LYVBR0DL5MB866711

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8413A
  • Mileage 63,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.

Step into pure luxury and versatility with this pre-owned XC60 Recharge, crafted to elevate every drive. Powered by a 400-horsepower plug-in hybrid, it’s built to perform while keeping fuel efficiency in mind. With the Climate Package, you’ll be winter-ready with heated seats, steering wheel, and windshield wipers. The Advanced Package ensures ease and safety, offering a 360-degree camera, head-up display, adaptive cruise control, and Pilot Assist for semi-autonomous support. Indulge in the Bowers & Wilkins audio system and feel the difference.

Available as Certified by Volvo:
1 Year/Unlimited KM Comprehensive Warranty
Volvo Certified Comprehensive Inspection covering over 170 points
Volvo For Life - Roadside Assistance 24/7/365 protection
1-year Volvo On Call

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Honda Odyssey EX 94,586 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium 131,325 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai Tucson Luxury AWD 48,900 KM $25,500 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Contact Seller
2021 Volvo XC60