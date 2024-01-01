$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 PHEV Inscription Expression - NO DECS
2021 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 PHEV Inscription Expression - NO DECS
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U8422
- Mileage 54,190 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.
Imagine yourself driving the 2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge, a plug-in hybrid luxury SUV that combines Scandinavian sophistication, powerful performance, and cutting-edge features. This XC60 Recharge is equipped with a 2.0L supercharged and turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 400 horsepower and delivering exceptional fuel economy. With up to 23 km of all-electric range, this SUV is ideal for both eco-conscious city commutes and extended highway drives.
Outfitted with Volvo's Advanced Package, you’ll benefit from the best in safety, including features like Pilot Assist, a semi-autonomous driving system, and 360-degree surround-view cameras for easy parking and maneuvering. The Climate Package adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel, while the Premium Package includes tailored leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient interior lighting to make every drive feel like a premium experience.
Inside, experience clear, immersive sound through the Harman Kardon Premium Sound system and breathe easy with Volvo’s Air Quality System featuring an advanced air cleaner that filters up to 95% of harmful particles. With a spacious interior, clean lines, and intuitive technology like the 9-inch Sensus touchscreen, you’re equipped with everything to make each drive enjoyable and refined.
Isn’t it time to own a vehicle that redefines modern luxury with sustainable performance?
Available as Certified by Volvo:
1 Year/Unlimited KM Comprehensive Warranty
Volvo Certified Comprehensive Inspection covering over 170 points
Volvo For Life - Roadside Assistance 24/7/365 protection
1-year Volvo On Call
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
Call Dealer
604-986-XXXX(click to show)
604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
+ taxes & licensing
604-986-9889