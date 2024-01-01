$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 PHEV Inscript Express - LOW KMS/LOCAL
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U8429
- Mileage 16,938 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.
Imagine the perfect blend of Scandinavian luxury and cutting-edge innovation in your driveway. The 2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge Inscription Expression T8 AWD is not just a vehicle—it's a statement. This plug-in hybrid SUV boasts a powerful combination of a 2.0L twin-charged engine and electric motor, delivering an exhilarating 400 horsepower and 472 lb-ft of torque. Glide from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds, all while enjoying exceptional efficiency with a combined fuel consumption of 9.1 L/100 km and up to 27 km of all-electric range.
Premium Features Just for You:
Climate Package: Heated front seats and steering wheel ensure comfort, no matter how harsh the Canadian winters.
Premium Package: Revel in luxurious Nappa leather upholstery, keyless entry, and a power tailgate for ultimate convenience.
Advanced Package: Drive with confidence using Pilot Assist, 360-degree camera views, and adaptive headlights that light your path intelligently.
Additional Highlights:
Harman Kardon Premium Sound: Transform every journey into a concert experience.
Air Quality System with Advanced Air Cleaner: Breathe easy, knowing your cabin air is purified.
Timeless Volvo Design: Iconic "Thor’s Hammer" LED headlights and elegant proportions set you apart on every road.
With seating for five and a spacious cargo area, this XC60 is designed to adapt to your life. Tow up to 3,500 lbs effortlessly for your weekend adventures or simply enjoy its smooth, dynamic ride during your daily commute.
Why wait? This is your opportunity to experience the pinnacle of modern luxury and innovation. Let the 2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge be more than a car—make it yours today.
Available as Certified by Volvo:
1 Year/Unlimited KM Comprehensive Warranty
Volvo Certified Comprehensive Inspection covering over 170 points
Volvo For Life - Roadside Assistance 24/7/365 protection
1-year Volvo On Call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
