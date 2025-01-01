$34,495+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60
T6 AWD Momentum - Local/360 Cam/Head Up Display
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$34,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U8480
- Mileage 68,221 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC60 Momentum T6 AWD
Premium Technology Head-up display, IntelliSafe Assist with adaptive cruise control, 360° camera, and wireless phone charging for seamless convenience.
Climate Comfort Heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and heated wiper blades keep you comfortable in all seasons.
Luxury Features Harman Kardon premium sound, Sensus Navigation, HomeLink®, and interior high-level illumination elevate every drive.
Stylish & Practical 20" black diamond-cut alloy wheels, PM 2.5 air-quality filtration, power-folding rear headrests, and a luggage compartment outlet blend style with utility.
Certified by Volvo Enjoy a 1-year/unlimited km warranty, comprehensive 170+ point inspection, and 24/7 roadside assistance for complete peace of mind.
?? Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver!
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
