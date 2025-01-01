Menu
2021 Volvo XC60 Momentum T6 AWD Premium Technology Head-up display, IntelliSafe Assist with adaptive cruise control, 360° camera, and wireless phone charging for seamless convenience. Climate Comfort Heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and heated wiper blades keep you comfortable in all seasons. Luxury Features Harman Kardon premium sound, Sensus Navigation, HomeLink®, and interior high-level illumination elevate every drive. Stylish & Practical 20" black diamond-cut alloy wheels, PM 2.5 air-quality filtration, power-folding rear headrests, and a luggage compartment outlet blend style with utility. Certified by Volvo Enjoy a 1-year/unlimited km warranty, comprehensive 170+ point inspection, and 24/7 roadside assistance for complete peace of mind. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2021 Volvo XC60

68,221 KM

Details Description

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD Momentum - Local/360 Cam/Head Up Display

12926462

2021 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD Momentum - Local/360 Cam/Head Up Display

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,221KM
VIN LYVA22RK2MB852759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8480
  • Mileage 68,221 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC60 Momentum T6 AWD

Premium Technology Head-up display, IntelliSafe Assist with adaptive cruise control, 360° camera, and wireless phone charging for seamless convenience.

Climate Comfort Heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and heated wiper blades keep you comfortable in all seasons.

Luxury Features Harman Kardon premium sound, Sensus Navigation, HomeLink®, and interior high-level illumination elevate every drive.

Stylish & Practical 20" black diamond-cut alloy wheels, PM 2.5 air-quality filtration, power-folding rear headrests, and a luggage compartment outlet blend style with utility.

Certified by Volvo Enjoy a 1-year/unlimited km warranty, comprehensive 170+ point inspection, and 24/7 roadside assistance for complete peace of mind.

?? Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver!

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2021 Volvo XC60