2021 Volvo XC60
Recharge PHEV Inscription - Bowers Wilkins Audio
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$44,485
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U8485A
- Mileage 72,726 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge Inscription T8 AWD
Luxurious Amber Perforated Nappa Leather interior creates a refined cabin matched with Volvos sleek Onyx Black exterior finish.
Equipped with Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, head-up display, and 360° camera for a high-tech, immersive driving experience.
Heated steering wheel, rear seats, and windshield wipers ensure comfort through every season.
IntelliSafe Assist provides adaptive cruise and lane-keeping support for safe, stress-free commuting.
Plug-in hybrid T8 powertrain delivers exceptional performance and efficiency with silent electric drive capability.
Shop confidently with our 30-day Powertrain Warranty, Free Carfax, and Lien-Free Guarantee.
Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
