2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge Inscription T8 AWD Luxurious Amber Perforated Nappa Leather interior creates a refined cabin matched with Volvos sleek Onyx Black exterior finish. Equipped with Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, head-up display, and 360° camera for a high-tech, immersive driving experience. Heated steering wheel, rear seats, and windshield wipers ensure comfort through every season. IntelliSafe Assist provides adaptive cruise and lane-keeping support for safe, stress-free commuting. Plug-in hybrid T8 powertrain delivers exceptional performance and efficiency with silent electric drive capability. Shop confidently with our 30-day Powertrain Warranty, Free Carfax, and Lien-Free Guarantee. Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2021 Volvo XC60

72,726 KM

Details Description

$44,485

+ taxes & licensing
13112873

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

Used
72,726KM
VIN LYVBR0DLXMB678265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8485A
  • Mileage 72,726 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge Inscription T8 AWD

Luxurious Amber Perforated Nappa Leather interior creates a refined cabin matched with Volvos sleek Onyx Black exterior finish.

Equipped with Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, head-up display, and 360° camera for a high-tech, immersive driving experience.

Heated steering wheel, rear seats, and windshield wipers ensure comfort through every season.

IntelliSafe Assist provides adaptive cruise and lane-keeping support for safe, stress-free commuting.

Plug-in hybrid T8 powertrain delivers exceptional performance and efficiency with silent electric drive capability.

Shop confidently with our 30-day Powertrain Warranty, Free Carfax, and Lien-Free Guarantee.

Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

2021 Volvo XC60