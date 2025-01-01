Menu
Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, One Complimentary Oil Change, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee, and Preferred Lending Rates. Experience the perfect balance of Scandinavian design, performance, and versatility in this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Plug-in Hybrid with Air Suspension engineered to deliver an engaging drive with the comfort and confidence you expect from Volvo. R-Design Styling: Sporty exterior accents, unique front grille, and 22" R-Design wheels Air Suspension: Provides an adaptive and refined ride with height adjustment for comfort, performance, and easier loading Advanced Tech: 9" Sensus touchscreen, 12.3" digital driver display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and premium audio Safety First: Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, BLIS, Lane Keeping Aid, and 360° camera 3-Row SUV: Seven-passenger layout with flexible cargo options One Owner | No Accidents | Fully Inspected Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver experience hybrid luxury like never before!

2021 Volvo XC90

52,466 KM

Details Description

$49,890

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 PHEV R-Design - Local/No Accident

12675618

2021 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 PHEV R-Design - Local/No Accident

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

Used
52,466KM
VIN YV4BR0CM6M1753042

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V1392747L
  • Mileage 52,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, One Complimentary Oil Change, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee, and Preferred Lending Rates.

Experience the perfect balance of Scandinavian design, performance, and versatility in this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Plug-in Hybrid with Air Suspension engineered to deliver an engaging drive with the comfort and confidence you expect from Volvo.

R-Design Styling: Sporty exterior accents, unique front grille, and 22" R-Design wheels

Air Suspension: Provides an adaptive and refined ride with height adjustment for comfort, performance, and easier loading

Advanced Tech: 9" Sensus touchscreen, 12.3" digital driver display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and premium audio

Safety First: Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, BLIS, Lane Keeping Aid, and 360° camera

3-Row SUV: Seven-passenger layout with flexible cargo options

One Owner | No Accidents | Fully Inspected

Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver experience hybrid luxury like never before!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

2021 Volvo XC90