$49,890+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
Recharge T8 PHEV R-Design - Local/No Accident
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V1392747L
- Mileage 52,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30-Day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, One Complimentary Oil Change, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee, and Preferred Lending Rates.
Experience the perfect balance of Scandinavian design, performance, and versatility in this 2021 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design Plug-in Hybrid with Air Suspension engineered to deliver an engaging drive with the comfort and confidence you expect from Volvo.
R-Design Styling: Sporty exterior accents, unique front grille, and 22" R-Design wheels
Air Suspension: Provides an adaptive and refined ride with height adjustment for comfort, performance, and easier loading
Advanced Tech: 9" Sensus touchscreen, 12.3" digital driver display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and premium audio
Safety First: Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, BLIS, Lane Keeping Aid, and 360° camera
3-Row SUV: Seven-passenger layout with flexible cargo options
One Owner | No Accidents | Fully Inspected
Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver experience hybrid luxury like never before!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
