2021 XC90 Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid Inscription Expression Smooth electric-hybrid performance, seven-seat versatility, and that signature Volvo refinement. Equipped with a full Climate Package: heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and heated washer nozzles for effortless winter comfort. Charcoal Leather interior with family-ready features like the integrated booster cushion, load-securing net, and stainless steel bumper cover. Advanced Air Quality system with PM 2.5 filtration keeps the cabin fresh, complemented by stylish 21" 5-V Spoke Black Diamond Cut wheels. Certified by Volvo benefits include a 170-point inspection, 1-year unlimited-km warranty, roadside assistance, and preferred finance rates. Book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today! Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2021 Volvo XC90

83,218 KM

Details Description

$44,695

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90

T8 PHEV Inscription Expression - Local/Ex-Lease

13184318

2021 Volvo XC90

T8 PHEV Inscription Expression - Local/Ex-Lease

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

Used
83,218KM
VIN YV4BR0CK7M1752609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8488
  • Mileage 83,218 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 XC90 Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid Inscription Expression

Smooth electric-hybrid performance, seven-seat versatility, and that signature Volvo refinement.

Equipped with a full Climate Package: heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and heated washer nozzles for effortless winter comfort.

Charcoal Leather interior with family-ready features like the integrated booster cushion, load-securing net, and stainless steel bumper cover.

Advanced Air Quality system with PM 2.5 filtration keeps the cabin fresh, complemented by stylish 21" 5-V Spoke Black Diamond Cut wheels.

Certified by Volvo benefits include a 170-point inspection, 1-year unlimited-km warranty, roadside assistance, and preferred finance rates. Book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today!

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

2021 Volvo XC90