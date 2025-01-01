$44,695+ taxes & licensing
2021 Volvo XC90
T8 PHEV Inscription Expression - Local/Ex-Lease
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$44,695
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U8488
- Mileage 83,218 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 XC90 Recharge T8 plug-in hybrid Inscription Expression
Smooth electric-hybrid performance, seven-seat versatility, and that signature Volvo refinement.
Equipped with a full Climate Package: heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and heated washer nozzles for effortless winter comfort.
Charcoal Leather interior with family-ready features like the integrated booster cushion, load-securing net, and stainless steel bumper cover.
Advanced Air Quality system with PM 2.5 filtration keeps the cabin fresh, complemented by stylish 21" 5-V Spoke Black Diamond Cut wheels.
Certified by Volvo benefits include a 170-point inspection, 1-year unlimited-km warranty, roadside assistance, and preferred finance rates. Book your test drive at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today!
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
