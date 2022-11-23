2022 Ford Explorer

$68,500 + taxes & licensing 9 , 9 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9381115

9381115 Stock #: 2207

2207 VIN: 1FM5K8GC5NGA02948

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 9,900 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.