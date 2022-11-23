Menu
2022 Ford Explorer

9,900 KM

$68,500

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

ST

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

9,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9381115
  • Stock #: 2207
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC5NGA02948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Performance ST model. 400HP 3.0L Turbo V6. Self Parking, 360 Camera, Massaging Seats, Navigation, Street Handling Package, Heated/Cooled Leather buckets, Heated Steering Wheel, remote Start, performance driving modes, collision avoidance, Front and Rear Sensor, Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6

