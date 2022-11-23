$68,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-634-2954
2022 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$68,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9381115
- Stock #: 2207
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC5NGA02948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance ST model. 400HP 3.0L Turbo V6. Self Parking, 360 Camera, Massaging Seats, Navigation, Street Handling Package, Heated/Cooled Leather buckets, Heated Steering Wheel, remote Start, performance driving modes, collision avoidance, Front and Rear Sensor, Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Vehicle Features
