10-way Power Driver Seat, 10.2" Diag. Color Touchscreen, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Precision Shift, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension, Limited Slip Differential, Leather Wrap Steering Wheel & 12" Diagonal Multi-color Digital Display.

2022 GMC Yukon

194,744 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
4WD | Driver Assist Pkg/Limited Slip Diff

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-987-5231

Used
194,744KM
VIN 1GKS2AKD8NR202973

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 5Y75881
  • Mileage 194,744 KM

10-way Power Driver Seat, 10.2" Diag. Color Touchscreen, Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Precision Shift, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension, Limited Slip Differential, Leather Wrap Steering Wheel & 12" Diagonal Multi-color Digital Display. Test Drive Today!

WHY CARTER GM NORTHSHORE?

- An unmatched vehicle purchasing experience that puts YOU FIRST!
- Exceeding customer expectations since 1999, with a history of loyalty and community trust.
- 4.7-star Google rating, backed by over 1,500 customer reviews.
- Every vehicle undergoes a thorough 150-point inspection for your safety.
- CARFAX reports provide a complete vehicle service history buy with confidence!
- We welcome vehicle trades and guarantee the best price.
- Experience upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency at every step.
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates, regardless of your credit status!
- Our multilingual staff speaks many languages to assist you better.
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!




We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $598.00 Dealer Code: D10743)

2022 GMC Yukon 4WD | Driver Assist Pkg/Limited Slip Diff
800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

