$45,988+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
2022 Honda Pilot
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$45,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,501KM
VIN 5FNYF6H97NB506392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
2022 Honda Pilot