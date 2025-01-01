Menu
Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700

2022 Honda Pilot

50,501 KM

Details Description Features

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot

12805981

2022 Honda Pilot

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,501KM
VIN 5FNYF6H97NB506392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat

2022 Honda Pilot