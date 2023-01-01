Menu
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

23,145 KM

Details

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

Preferred Long Range

Location

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

23,145KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10138953
  • Stock #: NU052165
  • VIN: KM8KN4AE5NU052165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHOOTING STAR
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,145 KM

