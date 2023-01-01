$40,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,989
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-634-2954
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred w/Trend Package
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$40,989
+ taxes & licensing
15,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10138956
- Stock #: 2289
- VIN: 5NMS3DAJ7NH389225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,205 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8