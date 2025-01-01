$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,484KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL3NH442224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hampton Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2461
- Mileage 25,484 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
