Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

25,484 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

12728205

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,484KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL3NH442224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hampton Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2461
  • Mileage 25,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

