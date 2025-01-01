Menu
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

33,890 KM

Details Description

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

12707514

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,890KM
VIN JF2GTHNC9NH256803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25F6825A
  • Mileage 33,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing>

2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek