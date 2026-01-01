Menu
2022 Volvo XC40 R-Design T5 AWD Performance & Handling: Powered by a turbocharged T5 engine with Polestar Optimization, this XC40 delivers sharper throttle response and confident AWD traction for year-round driving. R-Design Styling: Finished in Glacier Silver Metallic with exclusive R-Design accents and 20" Matt Black Diamond Cut wheels, it offers a bold, athletic presence. Premium Comfort: Heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, and climate features ensure comfort in all seasons. Technology & Sound: Harman Kardon premium audio, intuitive infotainment, and integrated SIM connectivity elevate every drive. Safety & Practicality: Headlight cleaning, protection package, load securing net, and mud flaps add everyday convenience. Visit us at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver and take it for a test drive today! Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2022 Volvo XC40

64,045 KM

Details Description

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volvo XC40

T5 R-Design - Harman Kardon/Polestar optimized

13487993

2022 Volvo XC40

T5 R-Design - Harman Kardon/Polestar optimized

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,045KM
VIN YV4162UM9N2679433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8496
  • Mileage 64,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

2022 Volvo XC40