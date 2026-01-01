$36,495+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volvo XC40
T5 R-Design - Harman Kardon/Polestar optimized
2022 Volvo XC40
T5 R-Design - Harman Kardon/Polestar optimized
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$36,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U8496
- Mileage 64,045 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Volvo XC40 R-Design T5 AWD
Performance & Handling: Powered by a turbocharged T5 engine with Polestar Optimization, this XC40 delivers sharper throttle response and confident AWD traction for year-round driving.
R-Design Styling: Finished in Glacier Silver Metallic with exclusive R-Design accents and 20" Matt Black Diamond Cut wheels, it offers a bold, athletic presence.
Premium Comfort: Heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, and climate features ensure comfort in all seasons.
Technology & Sound: Harman Kardon premium audio, intuitive infotainment, and integrated SIM connectivity elevate every drive.
Safety & Practicality: Headlight cleaning, protection package, load securing net, and mud flaps add everyday convenience.
Visit us at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver and take it for a test drive today!
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
Call Dealer
604-986-XXXX(click to show)
604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
+ taxes & licensing>
604-986-9889