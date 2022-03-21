$54,990+ tax & licensing
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
604-986-9889
2022 Volvo XC40
2022 Volvo XC40
T5 R-Design - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$54,990
+ taxes & licensing
5,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8869193
- Stock #: U8185
- VIN: YV4162UM2N2662022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Leather/ Nubuck
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 5,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, one owner, no accident XC40 T5 R-Design in Crystal White on Charcoal Leather/Nubuck. Equipped with Navigation, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Front Rear Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, 20' 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys, Polestar Performance Software and much more.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3