2022 Volvo XC40

5,181 KM

Details Description

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
T5 R-Design - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

T5 R-Design - LOCAL - ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

5,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8869193
  • Stock #: U8185
  • VIN: YV4162UM2N2662022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Leather/ Nubuck
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, one owner, no accident XC40 T5 R-Design in Crystal White on Charcoal Leather/Nubuck. Equipped with Navigation, Back Up Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Front Rear Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, 20' 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys, Polestar Performance Software and much more.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

