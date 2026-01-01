Menu
Account
Sign In
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate (Twin Motor AWD) All-Electric Performance: Dual-motor AWD delivers instant torque, confident traction, and smooth, quiet accelerationperfect for city driving and highway cruising alike. Ultimate Comfort: Heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, and a heat pump ensure year-round comfort and efficient cabin warming in colder months. Advanced Safety & Tech: Volvos renowned safety systems, headlight cleaning system, and smart driver-assist features provide peace of mind in all conditions. Sporty Design: 20" Black Diamond Cut wheels, Exterior Styling Kit, and mud flaps give this XC40 a bold, athletic stance. Practical Luxury: Includes Protection Package, load-securing net, and 4-year Service & Wear & Tear coverage. Come experience it for yourselfbook your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver! Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric

43,993 KM

Details Description

$40,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric

P8 Ultimate - CPO/Winter Tires

Watch This Vehicle
13487999

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric

P8 Ultimate - CPO/Winter Tires

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 13487999
  2. 13487999
Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$40,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,993KM
VIN YV4ED3UB4N2684874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,993 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate (Twin Motor AWD)

All-Electric Performance: Dual-motor AWD delivers instant torque, confident traction, and smooth, quiet accelerationperfect for city driving and highway cruising alike.

Ultimate Comfort: Heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, and a heat pump ensure year-round comfort and efficient cabin warming in colder months.

Advanced Safety & Tech: Volvos renowned safety systems, headlight cleaning system, and smart driver-assist features provide peace of mind in all conditions.

Sporty Design: 20" Black Diamond Cut wheels, Exterior Styling Kit, and mud flaps give this XC40 a bold, athletic stance.

Practical Luxury: Includes Protection Package, load-securing net, and 4-year Service & Wear & Tear coverage.

Come experience it for yourselfbook your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver!

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Toyota Venza XLE HYBRID AWD/ CERTIFIED/ NO ACCIDENTS! for sale in Vancouver, BC
2023 Toyota Venza XLE HYBRID AWD/ CERTIFIED/ NO ACCIDENTS! 69,205 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w-Tech Pkg for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w-Tech Pkg 43,678 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury - URBAN TRAILBLAZER! for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Luxury - URBAN TRAILBLAZER! 99,817 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric