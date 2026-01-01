$40,495+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric
P8 Ultimate - CPO/Winter Tires
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$40,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,993 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate (Twin Motor AWD)
All-Electric Performance: Dual-motor AWD delivers instant torque, confident traction, and smooth, quiet accelerationperfect for city driving and highway cruising alike.
Ultimate Comfort: Heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, and a heat pump ensure year-round comfort and efficient cabin warming in colder months.
Advanced Safety & Tech: Volvos renowned safety systems, headlight cleaning system, and smart driver-assist features provide peace of mind in all conditions.
Sporty Design: 20" Black Diamond Cut wheels, Exterior Styling Kit, and mud flaps give this XC40 a bold, athletic stance.
Practical Luxury: Includes Protection Package, load-securing net, and 4-year Service & Wear & Tear coverage.
Come experience it for yourselfbook your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver!
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
