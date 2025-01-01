Menu
2022 Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Recharge Certified by Volvo Sporty, powerful, and loaded with tech, this plug-in hybrid XC60 combines Scandinavian style with cutting-edge efficiency. Finished in the athletic R-Design trim and equipped with the Advanced Package, it delivers a premium driving experience with added performance and safety. Plug-in Hybrid Power: 455 hp with AWD and electric-only driving capability R-Design Styling: Sport chassis, 21 wheels, Nappa leather sport seats Advanced Package: Head-Up Display, Pilot Assist, air purifier Heated Comfort: Heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, Climate Package Certified by Volvo Includes: 1 Year / Unlimited KM Comprehensive Warranty 170+ Point Inspection Volvo Roadside Assistance 24/7/365 1-Year Volvo On Call App Subscription ?? Come test drive it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver your destination for premium pre-owned Volvos with peace of mind included.

2022 Volvo XC60

64,870 KM

Details Description

$51,890

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design -Ltd Avail-

12777032

2022 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design -Ltd Avail-

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

Used
64,870KM
VIN LYVBR0DM3NB932733

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VB046891L
  • Mileage 64,870 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Recharge Certified by Volvo

Sporty, powerful, and loaded with tech, this plug-in hybrid XC60 combines Scandinavian style with cutting-edge efficiency. Finished in the athletic R-Design trim and equipped with the Advanced Package, it delivers a premium driving experience with added performance and safety.

Plug-in Hybrid Power: 455 hp with AWD and electric-only driving capability

R-Design Styling: Sport chassis, 21 wheels, Nappa leather sport seats

Advanced Package: Head-Up Display, Pilot Assist, air purifier

Heated Comfort: Heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, Climate Package

Certified by Volvo Includes:

1 Year / Unlimited KM Comprehensive Warranty

170+ Point Inspection

Volvo Roadside Assistance 24/7/365

1-Year Volvo On Call App Subscription

?? Come test drive it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver your destination for premium pre-owned Volvos with peace of mind included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

