2022 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV R-Design -Ltd Avail-
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VB046891L
- Mileage 64,870 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Recharge Certified by Volvo
Sporty, powerful, and loaded with tech, this plug-in hybrid XC60 combines Scandinavian style with cutting-edge efficiency. Finished in the athletic R-Design trim and equipped with the Advanced Package, it delivers a premium driving experience with added performance and safety.
Plug-in Hybrid Power: 455 hp with AWD and electric-only driving capability
R-Design Styling: Sport chassis, 21 wheels, Nappa leather sport seats
Advanced Package: Head-Up Display, Pilot Assist, air purifier
Heated Comfort: Heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, Climate Package
Certified by Volvo Includes:
1 Year / Unlimited KM Comprehensive Warranty
170+ Point Inspection
Volvo Roadside Assistance 24/7/365
1-Year Volvo On Call App Subscription
?? Come test drive it today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver your destination for premium pre-owned Volvos with peace of mind included.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
