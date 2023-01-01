Menu
2022 Volvo XC90

18,368 KM

Details Description

$93,990

+ tax & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design - NO ACCIDENTS - CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design - NO ACCIDENTS - CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

Location

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

$93,990

+ taxes & licensing

18,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9538918
  • Stock #: U8229
  • VIN: YV4BR0CM5N1775468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,368 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accident XC90 T6 R-Design in Crystal White on Charcoal Napa Leather. Equipped with Climate and Advanced Packages, 22' 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys, Harmon Kardon Premium Sound and so much more. Bumper to bumper warranty until August 2027 and financing from 1.99%.

