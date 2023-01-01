$93,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Volvo XC90
Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design - NO ACCIDENTS - CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED
Location
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
18,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9538918
- Stock #: U8229
- VIN: YV4BR0CM5N1775468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Napa Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,368 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accident XC90 T6 R-Design in Crystal White on Charcoal Napa Leather. Equipped with Climate and Advanced Packages, 22' 5-Double Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloys, Harmon Kardon Premium Sound and so much more. Bumper to bumper warranty until August 2027 and financing from 1.99%.
