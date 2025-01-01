Menu
2023 Ford F-150

21,383 KM

Details

$76,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

12443494

2023 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-987-5231

$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,383KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED3PFB99157

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5L58141
  • Mileage 21,383 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carter GM North Shore

Used 2007 Jaguar XK for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2007 Jaguar XK 97,529 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Long Box Crew Cab/FINANCE 4.99% FOR 24mo/DIESEL for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2019 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Long Box Crew Cab/FINANCE 4.99% FOR 24mo/DIESEL 88,781 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT4 FINANCE 4.99% FOR 24mo/AWD Premium Luxury for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Cadillac XT4 FINANCE 4.99% FOR 24mo/AWD Premium Luxury 47,466 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Carter GM North Shore

Carter GM North Shore

800 Automall Dr, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

604-987-5231

$76,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carter GM North Shore

604-987-5231

2023 Ford F-150