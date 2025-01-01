Menu
PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

2023 Hyundai Elantra

70,467 KM

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N

12942128

2023 Hyundai Elantra

N

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

Used
70,467KM
VIN KMHLW4AK6PU012655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Performance Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2478
  • Mileage 70,467 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

