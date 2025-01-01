$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Hyundai Elantra
N
2023 Hyundai Elantra
N
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,467KM
VIN KMHLW4AK6PU012655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Performance Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2478
- Mileage 70,467 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599) and dealer preparation charge ($380). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2023 RAM 1500 Classic | Ultra Low Kms | Crew Cab | 4x4 11,261 KM $42,888 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300 (2) / Luxury Package / Japan Built / No Accident / 81,905 KM $35,585 + tax & lic
2022 Acura MDX SH-AWD at w/ Platinum Elite Pkg 65,703 KM $49,500 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-866-634-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-634-2954
2023 Hyundai Elantra