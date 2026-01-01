$25,895+ taxes & licensing
2023 MINI 3 Door
Cooper SE - Full Electric/183km range/Low KM
2023 MINI 3 Door
Cooper SE - Full Electric/183km range/Low KM
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$25,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour British Racing Green IV Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 14,234 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 MINI Cooper SE All-Electric
All-Electric Performance: The MINI Cooper SE delivers instant torque and smooth acceleration, making city driving fun, responsive, and completely emissions-free.
Iconic Design: Classic MINI styling with modern electric touches, bold accents, and compact proportions make it instantly recognizable and easy to park anywhere.
Smart Technology: Features a digital instrument cluster, intuitive infotainment system, smartphone integration, and advanced driver-assist technologies.
Urban Practicality: Its compact size, tight turning radius, and agile handling make it perfect for city life while still offering usable cargo space.
Comfort & Efficiency: A quiet cabin, heated features, and efficient electric range ensure a comfortable daily commute.
Visit us at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver and book your test drive today!
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
604-986-9889
