2023 MINI Cooper SE All-Electric All-Electric Performance: The MINI Cooper SE delivers instant torque and smooth acceleration, making city driving fun, responsive, and completely emissions-free. Iconic Design: Classic MINI styling with modern electric touches, bold accents, and compact proportions make it instantly recognizable and easy to park anywhere. Smart Technology: Features a digital instrument cluster, intuitive infotainment system, smartphone integration, and advanced driver-assist technologies. Urban Practicality: Its compact size, tight turning radius, and agile handling make it perfect for city life while still offering usable cargo space. Comfort & Efficiency: A quiet cabin, heated features, and efficient electric range ensure a comfortable daily commute. Visit us at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver and book your test drive today! Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2023 MINI 3 Door

14,234 KM

Details Description

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing
2023 MINI 3 Door

Cooper SE - Full Electric/183km range/Low KM

13487996

2023 MINI 3 Door

Cooper SE - Full Electric/183km range/Low KM

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,234KM
VIN WMW13DJ08P2T97034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour British Racing Green IV Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 14,234 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 MINI Cooper SE All-Electric

All-Electric Performance: The MINI Cooper SE delivers instant torque and smooth acceleration, making city driving fun, responsive, and completely emissions-free.

Iconic Design: Classic MINI styling with modern electric touches, bold accents, and compact proportions make it instantly recognizable and easy to park anywhere.

Smart Technology: Features a digital instrument cluster, intuitive infotainment system, smartphone integration, and advanced driver-assist technologies.

Urban Practicality: Its compact size, tight turning radius, and agile handling make it perfect for city life while still offering usable cargo space.

Comfort & Efficiency: A quiet cabin, heated features, and efficient electric range ensure a comfortable daily commute.

Visit us at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver and book your test drive today!

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2023 MINI 3 Door