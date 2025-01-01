Menu
Account
Sign In
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

2023 Subaru Outback

39,837 KM

Details Description

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru Outback

Limited XT CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12195580

2023 Subaru Outback

Limited XT CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

Contact Seller

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,837KM
VIN 4S4BTHND8P3213552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3089
  • Mileage 39,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224Price does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2021 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum 7-Seater for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum 7-Seater 66,648 KM $42,590 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Camry for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota Camry 157,837 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR Super Clean | 4WD | Adventure Ready! for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Mitsubishi RVR Super Clean | 4WD | Adventure Ready! 73,213 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

Contact Seller
2023 Subaru Outback