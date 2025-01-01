Menu
We have a team of highly-experienced sales and service to serve our customers with the highest level of automotive expertise and customer care. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and talk to us about financing options. Need a pick up? Let us know if we can help make arrangements for your appointment to view a New or Used Vehicle. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#18732

2023 Subaru Outback

32,561 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
12942113

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

Used
32,561KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD3P3177286

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 32,561 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a team of highly-experienced sales and service to serve our customers with the highest level of automotive expertise and customer care. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and talk to us about financing options. Need a pick up? Let us know if we can help make arrangements for your appointment to view a New or Used Vehicle.

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($395) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#18732

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Northshore

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

