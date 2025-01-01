Menu
Account
Sign In
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2023 Subaru Outback

17,689 KM

Details Description

$45,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Subaru Outback

Wilderness CVT

Watch This Vehicle
13183118

2023 Subaru Outback

Wilderness CVT

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 13183118
  2. 13183118
  3. 13183118
Contact Seller

$45,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,689KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD8P3174853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GEYSER BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3314
  • Mileage 17,689 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential Manual, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential Manual, 1 Owner No Accident Local 50,621 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid XSE Auto for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2026 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid XSE Auto 1,196 KM $46,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport,1 Owner Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport,1 Owner Local 155,683 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2023 Subaru Outback