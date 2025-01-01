$45,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Subaru Outback
Wilderness CVT
2023 Subaru Outback
Wilderness CVT
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$45,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,689KM
VIN 4S4BTHTD8P3174853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GEYSER BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3314
- Mileage 17,689 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential Manual, 1 Owner No Accident Local 50,621 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2026 Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid XSE Auto 1,196 KM $46,990 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto GL Sport,1 Owner Local 155,683 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$45,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2023 Subaru Outback