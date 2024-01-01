$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD - LOCAL/NO DECS/SAVE THE PST/LOW KM
2023 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD - LOCAL/NO DECS/SAVE THE PST/LOW KM
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VS112522A
- Mileage 14,644 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.
Imagine yourself at the helm of the 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range, a cutting-edge electric SUV designed for the modern Canadian lifestyle. With an impressive range of up to 531 km on a single charge and Tesla's iconic Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, you’ll glide through every season with unmatched efficiency and confidence?.
.
Highlights:
Performance: 0-100 km/h in just 5.0 seconds, delivering exhilarating speed and precision?
.
Comfort for Every Drive: Heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic glass roof offer unparalleled comfort and luxury?.
.
Cargo Space: 1,926 litres of versatile storage make road trips and errands equally effortless?
.
Safety & Tech: Advanced features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind spot detection, and a premium audio system ensure peace of mind and entertainment on every journey?
.
Why Wait?
Picture yourself never stopping at a gas station again, while embracing Canada’s natural beauty with a clean conscience and zero emissions. Make the leap today—this Tesla Model Y is ready for your driveway.
Start your Tesla journey now!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
Call Dealer
604-986-XXXX(click to show)
604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
+ taxes & licensing
604-986-9889