Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates. Imagine yourself at the helm of the 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range, a cutting-edge electric SUV designed for the modern Canadian lifestyle. With an impressive range of up to 531 km on a single charge and Teslas iconic Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, you'll glide through every season with unmatched efficiency and confidence?. . Highlights: Performance: 0-100 km/h in just 5.0 seconds, delivering exhilarating speed and precision? . Comfort for Every Drive: Heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic glass roof offer unparalleled comfort and luxury?. . Cargo Space: 1,926 litres of versatile storage make road trips and errands equally effortless? . Safety & Tech: Advanced features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind spot detection, and a premium audio system ensure peace of mind and entertainment on every journey? . Why Wait? Picture yourself never stopping at a gas station again, while embracing Canada's natural beauty with a clean conscience and zero emissions. Make the leap today—this Tesla Model Y is ready for your driveway. Start your Tesla journey now!

2023 Tesla Model Y

14,644 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD - LOCAL/NO DECS/SAVE THE PST/LOW KM

12000124

2023 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD - LOCAL/NO DECS/SAVE THE PST/LOW KM

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,644KM
VIN LRWYGDEE7PC110026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VS112522A
  • Mileage 14,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.

Imagine yourself at the helm of the 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range, a cutting-edge electric SUV designed for the modern Canadian lifestyle. With an impressive range of up to 531 km on a single charge and Tesla's iconic Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, you’ll glide through every season with unmatched efficiency and confidence?.
.

Highlights:
Performance: 0-100 km/h in just 5.0 seconds, delivering exhilarating speed and precision?

.
Comfort for Every Drive: Heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic glass roof offer unparalleled comfort and luxury?.

.
Cargo Space: 1,926 litres of versatile storage make road trips and errands equally effortless?

.
Safety & Tech: Advanced features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind spot detection, and a premium audio system ensure peace of mind and entertainment on every journey?

.
Why Wait?
Picture yourself never stopping at a gas station again, while embracing Canada’s natural beauty with a clean conscience and zero emissions. Make the leap today—this Tesla Model Y is ready for your driveway.

Start your Tesla journey now!

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2023 Tesla Model Y