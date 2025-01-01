$61,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volvo XC60
Recharge T8 PHEV Plus - Local/Ex-lease/455 HP
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V1445426L
- Mileage 31,795 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plus T8 AWD Plug-In Hybrid
Electrified Performance The powerful T8 plug-in hybrid combines electric efficiency with petrol performance, delivering dynamic power and exceptional fuel economy.
Premium Comfort Heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and dual-zone climate control ensure comfort in all seasons.
Luxury Features Harman Kardon premium sound, integrated air purifier, and high-quality interior finishes provide a refined driving experience.
Stylish & Practical 20 6-spoke black diamond-cut alloy wheels and Volvos Protection Package combine elegance with everyday functionality.
Certified by Volvo Includes a 1-year/unlimited km warranty, comprehensive 170+ point inspection, and 24/7 roadside assistance for complete peace of mind.
?? Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver!
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
