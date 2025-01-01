Menu
2023 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plus T8 AWD Plug-In Hybrid Electrified Performance The powerful T8 plug-in hybrid combines electric efficiency with petrol performance, delivering dynamic power and exceptional fuel economy. Premium Comfort Heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and dual-zone climate control ensure comfort in all seasons. Luxury Features Harman Kardon premium sound, integrated air purifier, and high-quality interior finishes provide a refined driving experience. Stylish & Practical 20 6-spoke black diamond-cut alloy wheels and Volvos Protection Package combine elegance with everyday functionality. Certified by Volvo Includes a 1-year/unlimited km warranty, comprehensive 170+ point inspection, and 24/7 roadside assistance for complete peace of mind. ?? Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver! Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2023 Volvo XC60

31,795 KM

Details Description

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 PHEV Plus - Local/Ex-lease/455 HP

2023 Volvo XC60

Recharge T8 PHEV Plus - Local/Ex-lease/455 HP

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,795KM
VIN LYVH60DW6PB315205

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V1445426L
  • Mileage 31,795 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Volvo XC60 Recharge Plus T8 AWD Plug-In Hybrid


Electrified Performance The powerful T8 plug-in hybrid combines electric efficiency with petrol performance, delivering dynamic power and exceptional fuel economy.

Premium Comfort Heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and dual-zone climate control ensure comfort in all seasons.

Luxury Features Harman Kardon premium sound, integrated air purifier, and high-quality interior finishes provide a refined driving experience.

Stylish & Practical 20 6-spoke black diamond-cut alloy wheels and Volvos Protection Package combine elegance with everyday functionality.

Certified by Volvo Includes a 1-year/unlimited km warranty, comprehensive 170+ point inspection, and 24/7 roadside assistance for complete peace of mind.

?? Book your test drive today at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver!

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

$61,995

+ taxes & licensing>

2023 Volvo XC60