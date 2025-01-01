Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 Volvo XC90 T8 Ultimate Powerful Plug-In Hybrid Turbocharged 2.0 L engine paired with an electric motor delivers 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque. Standard All-Wheel Drive Smooth 8-speed automatic transmission with confidence-inspiring AWD. Quick Acceleration 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds for dynamic performance. Spacious Versatility 7-passenger seating with premium Scandinavian design. Outstanding Efficiency Enjoy an estimated 4.2 Le/100 km combined and up to 53 km of pure electric range, perfect for city drives. Discover this 2023 XC90 T8 Ultimate at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver. Book your personalized test drive today and experience electrified performance and Volvos class-leading safety firsthand. Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2023 Volvo XC90

36,470 KM

Details Description

$68,485

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 PHEV Ultimate - Local/Ex-Lease/No Accident

Watch This Vehicle
12946724

2023 Volvo XC90

Recharge T8 PHEV Ultimate - Local/Ex-Lease/No Accident

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 12946724
  2. 12946724
Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$68,485

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,470KM
VIN YV4H60CA1P1919089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V1442840L
  • Mileage 36,470 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Volvo XC90 T8 Ultimate

Powerful Plug-In Hybrid Turbocharged 2.0 L engine paired with an electric motor delivers 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque.

Standard All-Wheel Drive Smooth 8-speed automatic transmission with confidence-inspiring AWD.

Quick Acceleration 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds for dynamic performance.

Spacious Versatility 7-passenger seating with premium Scandinavian design.

Outstanding Efficiency Enjoy an estimated 4.2 Le/100 km combined and up to 53 km of pure electric range, perfect for city drives.

Discover this 2023 XC90 T8 Ultimate at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver.

Book your personalized test drive today and experience electrified performance and Volvos class-leading safety firsthand.

Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 PHEV Ultimate - Local/Ex-Lease/No Accident for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 PHEV Ultimate - Local/Ex-Lease/No Accident 36,470 KM $68,485 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi AWD 98,885 KM $36,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Venue Preferred IVT, 1 Owner No Accident Local for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2023 Hyundai Venue Preferred IVT, 1 Owner No Accident Local 18,674 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

(click to show)

604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$68,485

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2023 Volvo XC90