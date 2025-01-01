$68,485+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volvo XC90
Recharge T8 PHEV Ultimate - Local/Ex-Lease/No Accident
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$68,485
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V1442840L
- Mileage 36,470 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Volvo XC90 T8 Ultimate
Powerful Plug-In Hybrid Turbocharged 2.0 L engine paired with an electric motor delivers 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque.
Standard All-Wheel Drive Smooth 8-speed automatic transmission with confidence-inspiring AWD.
Quick Acceleration 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds for dynamic performance.
Spacious Versatility 7-passenger seating with premium Scandinavian design.
Outstanding Efficiency Enjoy an estimated 4.2 Le/100 km combined and up to 53 km of pure electric range, perfect for city drives.
Discover this 2023 XC90 T8 Ultimate at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver.
Book your personalized test drive today and experience electrified performance and Volvos class-leading safety firsthand.
Price includes documentation fee ($595). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver
604-986-XXXX(click to show)
604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
