2024 Audi Q3 Komfort 40 TFSI Quattro

Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates. Envision yourself navigating the city streets and open highways in the 2024 Audi Q3 Komfort 40 TFSI Quattro, a compact luxury SUV that seamlessly blends performance, style, and practicality. Performance and Efficiency Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4 engine, delivering 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, the Q3 offers responsive acceleration and a dynamic driving experience. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audis renowned quattro all-wheel drive system, it ensures confident handling in diverse driving conditions. With fuel efficiency ratings of 10.7 L/100 km in the city and 8.1 L/100 km on the highway, the Q3 is designed to take you further with fewer stops. Interior Comfort and Technology Step inside to find a thoughtfully designed interior featuring standard heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, providing comfort during cooler months. The intuitive MMI touch display offers seamless access to your contacts, messages, and playlists, keeping you connected on the go. Safety and Driver Assistance Your safety is paramount, and the Q3 is equipped with Audi pre sense front, which scans the road ahead and provides warnings in case of potential collisions. If necessary, the system can initiate automatic braking to help avoid or mitigate accidents. Versatile Design The Q3s striking design is complemented by practical features like split-folding rear seats, allowing you to customize the cargo space to suit your needs. Whether its daily errands or weekend adventures, the Q3 adapts effortlessly to your lifestyle. Specifications: Year: 2024 Make: Audi Model: Q3 Komfort 40 TFSI Quattro Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 Horsepower: 184 hp Torque: 221 lb-ft Transmission: 8-speed Automatic Drivetrain: quattro All-Wheel Drive Fuel Efficiency: 10.7 L/100 km City | 8.1 L/100 km Highway Dont miss the opportunity to experience the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and versatility. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and make this exceptional vehicle yours.

2024 Audi Q3

22,500 KM

Details Description

2024 Audi Q3

Komfort 40 TFSI quattro - LOCAL/NO ACCIDENTS

2024 Audi Q3

Komfort 40 TFSI quattro - LOCAL/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

Used
22,500KM
VIN WA1AUCF30R1070417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U8442
  • Mileage 22,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop confidently with our 30 day Powertrain Warranty on all Pre-Owned Vehicles, Two complimentary oil changes, Free Carfax, Lien-Free Guarantee and Preferred Lending Rates.

Envision yourself navigating the city streets and open highways in the 2024 Audi Q3 Komfort 40 TFSI Quattro, a compact luxury SUV that seamlessly blends performance, style, and practicality.

Performance and Efficiency

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4 engine, delivering 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque, the Q3 offers responsive acceleration and a dynamic driving experience. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi's renowned quattro all-wheel drive system, it ensures confident handling in diverse driving conditions. With fuel efficiency ratings of 10.7 L/100 km in the city and 8.1 L/100 km on the highway, the Q3 is designed to take you further with fewer stops.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Step inside to find a thoughtfully designed interior featuring standard heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, providing comfort during cooler months. The intuitive MMI touch display offers seamless access to your contacts, messages, and playlists, keeping you connected on the go.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Your safety is paramount, and the Q3 is equipped with Audi pre sense front, which scans the road ahead and provides warnings in case of potential collisions. If necessary, the system can initiate automatic braking to help avoid or mitigate accidents.

Versatile Design

The Q3's striking design is complemented by practical features like split-folding rear seats, allowing you to customize the cargo space to suit your needs. Whether it's daily errands or weekend adventures, the Q3 adapts effortlessly to your lifestyle.

Specifications:

Year: 2024
Make: Audi
Model: Q3 Komfort 40 TFSI Quattro
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4
Horsepower: 184 hp
Torque: 221 lb-ft
Transmission: 8-speed Automatic
Drivetrain: quattro All-Wheel Drive
Fuel Efficiency: 10.7 L/100 km City | 8.1 L/100 km Highway

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the perfect balance of luxury, performance, and versatility. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and make this exceptional vehicle yours.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

2024 Audi Q3