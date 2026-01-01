$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Hyundai Elantra
2024 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-866-634-2954
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
35,200KM
VIN KMHLM4DG4RU850151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ecotronic Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TU208926A
- Mileage 35,200 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Console
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore
855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-866-634-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-866-634-2954
2024 Hyundai Elantra