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PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

2024 Hyundai Elantra

35,200 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Watch This Vehicle
14179246

2024 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

  1. 14179246
  2. 14179246
  3. 14179246
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
35,200KM
VIN KMHLM4DG4RU850151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ecotronic Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TU208926A
  • Mileage 35,200 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE INCLUDES documentation fee ($599), dealer preparation charge ($380), and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#6700

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

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1-866-634-XXXX

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1-866-634-2954

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

2024 Hyundai Elantra