Menu
Account
Sign In
Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700

2024 Hyundai Tucson

8,099 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-866-634-2954

  1. 11523249
  2. 11523249
  3. 11523249
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,099KM
VIN KM8JCCDEXRU325923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-877-821-3420! Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore sells & services new & used Hyundai vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#6700

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Hyundai KONA Preferred 27,990 KM $26,800 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 8,113 KM $32,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 107,328 KM $24,800 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Northshore

855 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-866-634-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-634-2954

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-634-2954

Contact Seller
2024 Hyundai Tucson