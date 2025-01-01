Menu
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

27,044 KM

Details Description

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

ONYX AWD

12208641

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

ONYX AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,044KM
VIN JF2GUHFC9RH204654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3099
  • Mileage 27,044 KM

Vehicle Description

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek