$36,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
LIMITED PACKAGE - EXTRA LOW KMS!!!
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
LIMITED PACKAGE - EXTRA LOW KMS!!!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,990KM
VIN JF2GUHNC9RH228759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B3224
- Mileage 5,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2014 Toyota Tacoma 4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO 162,522 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Pilot EX-L Navi AWD 197,377 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance 89,760 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek