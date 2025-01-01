$35,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
LIMITED AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$35,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,488KM
VIN JF2GUHNC3RH243564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3227
- Mileage 13,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OACPrice does not include $495 documentation fee, $495 finance placement fee and taxes. DL#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Safety
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Fully loaded
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek