Menu
Account
Sign In
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

33,658 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

ONYX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13112870

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

ONYX AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 13112870
  2. 13112870
  3. 13112870
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,658KM
VIN JF2GUHFC8RH249567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Offshore Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3294
  • Mileage 33,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2021 Nissan Sentra SV CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Nissan Sentra SV CVT 83,091 KM $20,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Hyundai Elantra 32,633 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Malibu for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2023 Chevrolet Malibu 53,539 KM $22,988 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-483-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-483-6079

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek