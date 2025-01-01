$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
ONYX AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
Used
33,658KM
VIN JF2GUHFC8RH249567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Offshore Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3294
- Mileage 33,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
Collision Avoidance System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
