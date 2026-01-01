$31,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
ONYX AWD
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
ONYX AWD
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
27,080KM
VIN JF2GUHFC3RH212197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B3457
- Mileage 27,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Power Options
Power Locks
Safety
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Cloth Interior
Collision Avoidance System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek