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Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

27,080 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

ONYX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14189381

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

ONYX AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 14189381
  2. 14189381
  3. 14189381
  4. 14189381
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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
27,080KM
VIN JF2GUHFC3RH212197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B3457
  • Mileage 27,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power Locks

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Cloth Interior
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

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1-888-483-XXXX

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1-888-483-6079

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$31,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek