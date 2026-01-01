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Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

18,102 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited AWD // LOW KM!

Watch This Vehicle
14235299

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited AWD // LOW KM!

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-483-6079

  1. 14235299
  2. 14235299
  3. 14235299
Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
18,102KM
VIN JF2GUHNC2RH214699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26CH9516A
  • Mileage 18,102 KM

Vehicle Description

Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore

Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

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1-888-483-XXXX

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1-888-483-6079

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$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-483-6079

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek