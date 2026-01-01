$35,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited AWD // LOW KM!
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited AWD // LOW KM!
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
1-888-483-6079
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
18,102KM
VIN JF2GUHNC2RH214699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26CH9516A
- Mileage 18,102 KM
Vehicle Description
Call 1-888-435-8560! Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore sells & services new & used Subaru vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Price includes documentation fee ($495) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($495) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#40224
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Security
Anti-Theft
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Collision Avoidance System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Subaru Northshore
Northshore Auto Mall, 809 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8
Call Dealer
1-888-483-XXXX(click to show)
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-483-6079
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek