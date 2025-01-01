Menu
Account
Sign In
We have a team of highly-experienced sales and service to serve our customers with the highest level of automotive expertise and customer care. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and talk to us about financing options. Need a pick up? Let us know if we can help make arrangements for your appointment to view a New or Used Vehicle. Price does not include $595 documentation fee, or $395 used car finance placement fee and taxes. DL# 18732

2024 Toyota RAV4

36,999 KM

Details Description Features

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle
12707523

2024 Toyota RAV4

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

1-888-890-4390

  1. 12707523
  2. 12707523
  3. 12707523
Contact Seller
Toyota Certified Used

Toyota Certified Used

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
36,999KM
VIN 2T3R1RFVXRW432602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,999 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a team of highly-experienced sales and service to serve our customers with the highest level of automotive expertise and customer care. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and talk to us about financing options. Need a pick up? Let us know if we can help make arrangements for your appointment to view a New or Used Vehicle.

Price does not include $595 documentation fee, or $395 used car finance placement fee and taxes. DL# 18732

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2021 Volvo XC90 Recharge T8 eAWD PHEV Inscription 89,401 KM $49,890 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GT Turbo AWD - Local, No accident, Low KM! for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2019 Mazda CX-5 GT Turbo AWD - Local, No accident, Low KM! 34,265 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 RAM 1500 33,997 KM $59,998 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Toyota Northshore

849 Automall Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3R8

Call Dealer

1-888-890-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-890-4390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-890-4390

2024 Toyota RAV4