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Luxury, Efficiency, and Room for Seven One Owner BC Vehicle T8 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain All-Wheel Drive (AWD) 7-Passenger Seating Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Remaining Volvo Factory Warranty to August 2028 Onyx Black Exterior Charcoal Leather Interior 21" Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels Protection Package HOV Lane Eligible This 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plus combines luxury, versatility, and electrified performance in Volvos flagship SUV. The T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers strong performance and excellent efficiency, while AWD capability and seating for seven make it an ideal family vehicle. Professionally repaired following a right front collision claim and fully inspected, this XC90 offers exceptional value compared to a comparable non-claim vehicle. With low mileage, remaining factory warranty, and premium Volvo safety technology, it represents an outstanding opportunity to own a luxury plug-in hybrid SUV. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today to experience this XC90 Recharge Plus for yourself. Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

2024 Volvo XC90

25,155 KM

Details Description Features

$59,905

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Volvo XC90

T8 Recharge | AWD | 7 Seat | HOV Access

Watch This Vehicle
14415345

2024 Volvo XC90

T8 Recharge | AWD | 7 Seat | HOV Access

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

604-986-9889

  1. 14415345
  2. 14415345
Contact Seller
Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Volvo Certified Pre-Owned

Because you're taking home a CPO Volvo, you can rest assured with the knowledge that your Volvo has with an enhanced warranty period and a demanding 130-Point Volvo Certified Inspection.

$59,905

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
25,155KM
VIN YV4H60CEXR1194761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury, Efficiency, and Room for Seven

One Owner BC Vehicle
T8 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
7-Passenger Seating
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remaining Volvo Factory Warranty to August 2028
Onyx Black Exterior
Charcoal Leather Interior
21" Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Protection Package
HOV Lane Eligible

This 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plus combines luxury, versatility, and electrified performance in Volvo's flagship SUV. The T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers strong performance and excellent efficiency, while AWD capability and seating for seven make it an ideal family vehicle.

Professionally repaired following a right front collision claim and fully inspected, this XC90 offers exceptional value compared to a comparable non-claim vehicle. With low mileage, remaining factory warranty, and premium Volvo safety technology, it represents an outstanding opportunity to own a luxury plug-in hybrid SUV.

Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today to experience this XC90 Recharge Plus for yourself.

Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of North Vancouver

1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3

Call Dealer

604-986-XXXX

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604-986-9889

Alternate Numbers
1-888-417-0169
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$59,905

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-986-9889

2024 Volvo XC90