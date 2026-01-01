$59,905+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volvo XC90
T8 Recharge | AWD | 7 Seat | HOV Access
2024 Volvo XC90
T8 Recharge | AWD | 7 Seat | HOV Access
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1765 Marine Dr., North Vancouver, BC V7P 1V3
604-986-9889
$59,905
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,155 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury, Efficiency, and Room for Seven
One Owner BC Vehicle
T8 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
7-Passenger Seating
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Remaining Volvo Factory Warranty to August 2028
Onyx Black Exterior
Charcoal Leather Interior
21" Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Protection Package
HOV Lane Eligible
This 2024 Volvo XC90 Recharge Plus combines luxury, versatility, and electrified performance in Volvo's flagship SUV. The T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain delivers strong performance and excellent efficiency, while AWD capability and seating for seven make it an ideal family vehicle.
Professionally repaired following a right front collision claim and fully inspected, this XC90 offers exceptional value compared to a comparable non-claim vehicle. With low mileage, remaining factory warranty, and premium Volvo safety technology, it represents an outstanding opportunity to own a luxury plug-in hybrid SUV.
Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars North Vancouver today to experience this XC90 Recharge Plus for yourself.
Price includes documentation fee ($595) and VSA Transaction Levy ($10). Finance placement fee ($695) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. D#10969
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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604-986-9889
Alternate Numbers1-888-417-0169
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604-986-9889